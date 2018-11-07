Imagine if all holiday gifting occasions were like a front row seat at The Oprah Winfrey Show: With the crowd's contagious excitement buzzing around us, we'd beam as she'd exclaim, "And YOU get a gift!" This daydream isn't actually too far out of reach, because today Oprah released her annual list of Favorite Things for 2018 — and it's brimming with a wild array of giftable goods, from wacky to luxurious and practical. If you're curious as to how much an entire cartful of Oprah's must-haves might cost, we've done the math: Last year's 2017 lineup added up to almost $12,200, and this year it's reached a whopping $14,460 for all 104 of her most-loved merch.
Thankfully, we won't be dropping anywhere near the $$$$ price points above — because the individual goods are all available for an easy, more-affordable order on Amazon. We combed through all 104 of her favorites to pull out the top unique buys to order now for the holiday season. Each good is Oprah-approved with her strict gifting guideline, "Do I really like it enough to want to receive it myself?"
Scroll ahead to shop the most fantastic finds in beauty to home, tech, fashion, and more — while keeping Oprah's seasonal mantra in mind: "We’ve all heard it’s the thought that counts. True that. But it’s also the intention behind the thought. The greatest offering is letting someone know through your actions and your words that they matter."
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.