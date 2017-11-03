If there's anybody whose taste we consistently trust — whether it comes to books, movies, gadgets, or fashion — it's the one and only Oprah. That's why when she releases her list of favorite things every year, our ears perk up. Sure, it's lovingly eccentric (this time around, we're talking mermaid blankets and rather overpriced bicycles), but it also immediately gets us into the holiday spirit.
Last year, the price of the complete list totaled about $14,000. The year before that, 87 items came out to an extravagant $15,565.05. In 2017, her list seems to have gotten a bit more democratic: The 102 items cost $13,400 total ($12,200 if you use Oprah's special discount). On it, there are gadgets, cases for gadgets, fancy hand creams, and so many snuggly, fuzzy things that we almost can't wait for it to finally get colder.
Oprah's favorite things for 2017, once again, delights with personality. And fuzzy things. But while Oprah may have impeccable taste, we know how to edit and cull her lengthy list to just the necessities we know you'll need. Check out some of our favorites from it, ahead.