Last year, the price of the complete list totaled about $14,000. The year before that, 87 items came out to an extravagant $15,565.05 . In 2017, her list seems to have gotten a bit more democratic: The 102 items cost $13,400 total ($12,200 if you use Oprah's special discount). On it, there are gadgets, cases for gadgets, fancy hand creams, and so many snuggly, fuzzy things that we almost can't wait for it to finally get colder.