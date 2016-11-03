We Never Knew We Needed These 15 Things — Until Oprah Showed Them To Us

Every year, Oprah releases a list of her favorite things. To be clear, these things are not raindrops on roses or whiskers on kittens. They're extravagant oddities that Oprah just happens to love. Last year, we discovered that, in total, her favorite things cost about $15,565.05. This year, the cost comes to about $14,000. Yes, the cost is exorbitant. But that doesn't mean these things aren't absolutely necessary.
In fact, we discovered that a few of Oprah's Favorite Things from 2016 are, in fact, our favorite things. You know how Carly Rae Jepson says, "Before you came into my life, I missed you so bad"? That's how we feel. Before Oprah breathed life into this list, we missed these items so bad. There are gadgets. There are gizmos. There are plenty of snackable delights that we need in our pantries.
Ahead, you'll find the 15 picks on this year's list that we — and now, you — absolutely need. We defy you to see these items and NOT discover that you need almost all of them.
In fact, we discovered that a few of Oprah's Favorite Things from 2016 are, in fact, our favorite things. You know how Carly Rae Jepson says, "Before you came into my life, I missed you so bad"? That's how we feel. Before Oprah breathed life into this list, we missed these items so bad. There are gadgets. There are gizmos. There are plenty of snackable delights that we need in our pantries.
Ahead, you'll find the 15 picks on this year's list that we — and now, you — absolutely need. We defy you to see these items and NOT discover that you need almost all of them.