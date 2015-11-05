Oprah's Favorite Things is one of our favorite things. First, because she is a national treasure. Second, because — like the blessed arrival of the red cups at Starbucks — Oprah's Favorite Things is one of those annual reminders that the holiday season has begun. While this year's list contains very little in the way of surprises (yes, there's an Apple Watch Sport in rose gold, an iPhone 6S Plus in rose gold, and some black truffle chips that the queen herself describes in her magazine as "dangerous…dangerously good"), it is notably her biggest haul yet. There are a whopping 87 gifts in total, each hand-selected by O.
We love that Oprah believes she has put together the perfect holiday shopping list. And there are definitely a few things here we wouldn't mind buying for ourselves — you know, with Monopoly money (see the $500 chocolate basket and this limited-edition Butter nail polish set). But for more than 20 years now, the billionaire has been teasing America with luxurious pajama sets and fancy frozen-food items that most of us don't need and/or could never afford. In fact, if you tabulate the 87 items Oprah loves for 2015, the total damage is probably more than what you paid in rent this year: roughly $15,565.05.
So, yeah. The more we think about it, maybe we have a masochistic relationship with Oprah's Favorite Things. It's the equivalent of real estate porn or Ryan Gosling's abs — awe-inspiring and a tiny bit devastating at the same time. But if you're like us and want to torture yourselves a bit, click through to take a peek at a few of the items on this year's list. Do yourself a favor and read the captions in your very best Oprah voice.
