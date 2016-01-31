Once again making us wish they had another awards show to host, Fey and Poehler also made reference to the fact that Burnett shares a first name with one of the nominated movies this year. Fey called Carol, Todd Haynes' drama about a lesbian couple in the 1950s, an "unauthorized biopic" about Burnett's friendship with Julie Andrews.



But for all the joking, Fey and Poehler genuinely honored Burnett, who, in the words of Fey, "made us dream of a life where we could get paid to make comedy with our friends but also be their boss."



When Burnett took the stage to accept, she discussed how she was told that only men had comedy variety shows. The network, she said, told her "all the comedy variety shows are hosted by men…. It's really not for a gal. Comedy variety is a man's game. No." Burnett certainly proved the naysayers wrong with The Carol Burnett Show, and paved the way for the likes of Fey and Poehler.