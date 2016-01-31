Tina Fey and Amy Poehler paid heartfelt tribute to Carol Burnett at this year's SAG Awards, presenting the legend with the Lifetime Achievement Award. They also took the opportunity to pick on Leonardo DiCaprio, definitively proving why Burnett is tougher than The Revenant star.
"Let’s all calm down about Leonardo DiCaprio and how hard it was to shoot The Revenant," Poehler said. DiCaprio slept in a horse carcass and ate raw bison liver for the role. "Big whoop," Poehler said. She then explained how Burnett would have done it better. "Carol would have slept in that horse, worn it, done a song and a dance, and made a much funnier face after eating something very disgusting."
DiCaprio smirked. But this is not the first time Fey and Poehler have called DiCaprio out. Let's not forget, during the 2014 Golden Globes, Fey welcomed DiCaprio to the stage with this line: "Like a supermodel's vagina, let's give a warm welcome to Leonardo DiCaprio."
"Let’s all calm down about Leonardo DiCaprio and how hard it was to shoot The Revenant," Poehler said. DiCaprio slept in a horse carcass and ate raw bison liver for the role. "Big whoop," Poehler said. She then explained how Burnett would have done it better. "Carol would have slept in that horse, worn it, done a song and a dance, and made a much funnier face after eating something very disgusting."
DiCaprio smirked. But this is not the first time Fey and Poehler have called DiCaprio out. Let's not forget, during the 2014 Golden Globes, Fey welcomed DiCaprio to the stage with this line: "Like a supermodel's vagina, let's give a warm welcome to Leonardo DiCaprio."
Once again making us wish they had another awards show to host, Fey and Poehler also made reference to the fact that Burnett shares a first name with one of the nominated movies this year. Fey called Carol, Todd Haynes' drama about a lesbian couple in the 1950s, an "unauthorized biopic" about Burnett's friendship with Julie Andrews.
But for all the joking, Fey and Poehler genuinely honored Burnett, who, in the words of Fey, "made us dream of a life where we could get paid to make comedy with our friends but also be their boss."
When Burnett took the stage to accept, she discussed how she was told that only men had comedy variety shows. The network, she said, told her "all the comedy variety shows are hosted by men…. It's really not for a gal. Comedy variety is a man's game. No." Burnett certainly proved the naysayers wrong with The Carol Burnett Show, and paved the way for the likes of Fey and Poehler.
But for all the joking, Fey and Poehler genuinely honored Burnett, who, in the words of Fey, "made us dream of a life where we could get paid to make comedy with our friends but also be their boss."
When Burnett took the stage to accept, she discussed how she was told that only men had comedy variety shows. The network, she said, told her "all the comedy variety shows are hosted by men…. It's really not for a gal. Comedy variety is a man's game. No." Burnett certainly proved the naysayers wrong with The Carol Burnett Show, and paved the way for the likes of Fey and Poehler.
Advertisement