According to Entertainment Weekly, the stars of Parks & Recreation are getting the gang back together for one night at PaleyFest LA. Have burning questions for the former Pawnee residents? Now is your chance to ask ‘em.
Per EW, the (so far unspecified) cast of Parks & Rec, as well as co-creator Mike Schur, will take the Dolby Theater stage between March 15 and March 24, to honor the 10th anniversary of the show’s pilot episode.
“We’re thrilled to be reuniting at PaleyFest. And truth be told, we were all hanging out already anyway, so carpooling will be easy,” said Poehler and Schur in a statement.
Right now, it is unclear if Aziz Ansari — who came under fire after Babe.net published an article in which a woman accused Ansari of sexual misconduct — will join the cast for this reunion. However, Ansari (who denied wrongdoing and publicly apologized to the woman quoted in the Babe.net article for having "misread" a situation) is currently on his Working Out New Material standup tour, which is set to continue into the new year.
PaleyFest is a celebration of television in which creators and cast members unite to talk all the nitty gritty details of their respective shows. Often, PaleyFest is a place for continuing shows to tease upcoming episodes (and sometimes even screen them) while offering fans a chance to connect with their TV favorites.
However, PaleyFest also provides a platform for some gone-but-beloved series to host a panel of their own. Veronica Mars, for example, reunited on the PaleyFest stage in 2014 — and, given the fact that that show has scored its very own Hulu revival, it bodes well for a possible future for Parks & Rec. (Just saying!)
While more episodes of Parks & Rec may be wishful thinking, we do have another Poehler-produced show on the horizon: Russian Doll, with Natasha Lyonne, hits Netflix in February of 2019.
