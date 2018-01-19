Yes, Even Millennials Are Confused About #MeToo

So here we are. I’m calling for an armistice. We have to accept that some of us are going to have so-called bad opinions. That’s part of having a nuanced conversation. I believe in #MeToo. I believe in Time’s Up. I believe that we are long overdue for very messy and serious conversations about the rampant power imbalances that exist in too many aspects of our society. I think that, despite its flaws, the Babe.net story has brought a crucial, and overlooked injustice to the surface. We should be talking about the pervasive and systemic problems embedded within our current dating culture. We should be teaching men that they don’t deserve sex just for being a nice guy, or saying the right things; that sex isn’t just something to be received, but also something to be given. We should be teaching women that they’re allowed to make their voices heard, and not be accommodating or silently object in situations where they feel uncomfortable.