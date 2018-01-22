Will Aziz Ansari Show Up At The SAG Awards?

On January 7, Aziz Ansari took home the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series. During his acceptance speech, the comedian and writer joked that he didn't think he would win because "all the websites said I was going to lose."
Now, two weeks later, it is the night of the Screen Actors Guild Awards and Ansari is again nominated for a Best Actor in a Comedy Series. He also is part of a conversation on many, many websites, but this time it has nothing to do with his Netflix series — he has instead become the center of a complicated and important discussion on the internet about consent and #MeToo.
Advertisement
And everyone is asking the same question: will the 34-year-old actor show up the award show?
Last weekend, Ansari was accused of sexual misconduct after taking out a young woman on a date and allegedly creating an extremely uncomfortable and threatening environment. His behavior sparked an earnest and layered debate about what consent means (especially when it involves a man of power and influence). Ansari released a statement addressing the accusations, but this story and its repercussions are far from over. Because of this, it is likely that Ansari will not be attending the SAG Awards, despite his nomination. If he wins, it's unclear who would accept the award on his behalf at this time.
Similar to Ansari, James Franco has also been accused of sexual misconduct by four young women, most of whom were students of his seeking his guidance and mentorship. Franco, who also won at the Golden Globes, taking home the award for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy for his role as Tommy Wiseau in The Distaster Artist, will reportedly attend the SAG Awards, although he likely won't walk the red carpet. While promoting his movie, Franco has openly responded to and addressed the accusations against him. His sister-in-law, Glow's Alison Brie — who is nominating and attending the SAGs alongside Dave Franco — was asked about the claims surrounding James and remarked that they weren't "fully accurate." She added, "But of course now is a time for listening, and that's what we're all trying to do."
Advertisement
In addition to the nominations and accusations, Ansari and Franco have one other thing in common: they both sported Time's Up pins at the Golden Globes.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement