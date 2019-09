Will Aziz Ansari Show Up At The SAG Awards?

Similar to Ansari, James Franco has also been accused of sexual misconduct by four young women, most of whom were students of his seeking his guidance and mentorship. Franco, who also won at the Golden Globes, taking home the award for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy for his role as Tommy Wiseau in The Distaster Artist will reportedly attend the SAG Awards , although he likely won't walk the red carpet. While promoting his movie, Franco has openly responded to and addressed the accusations against him. His sister-in-law, Glow's Alison Brie — who is nominating and attending the SAGs alongside Dave Franco — was asked about the claims surrounding James and remarked that they weren't "fully accurate." She added, "But of course now is a time for listening, and that's what we're all trying to do."