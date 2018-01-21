"Suddenly I was 19 again, and I started to remember all the men who had taken advantage of the fact that I was a young woman who didn't yet have the tools to say 'no,' or to understand the value of my own self-worth," she shared as actress Mila Kunis held up her microphone. "I've had many relationships, both personal and professional, where the power dynamic was so off, that I had to create a narrative in which I was the cool girl who could hang in and hang out."