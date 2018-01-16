Story from Pop Culture

Matt Damon Agrees He Should Talk Less & Listen More During #MeToo

Kathryn Lindsay
Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic.
After a brief hibernation, Matt Damon has resurfaced to reveal his regret about a number of comments he made to the press in the early moments of #MeToo, which kicked off when a number of women came forward to accuse producer Harvey Weinstein of harassment and assault. The movement has since led to a public reckoning for men accused of similar actions all across the industry and beyond. Damon previously expressed hesitation about the movement because there's a "spectrum" of behavior, and that we're not focusing enough on the men who don't commit these alleged assaults.
Advertisement
"There’s a difference between patting someone on the butt and rape or child molestation, right?" he told ABC’s Popcorn With Peter Travers. "Both of those behaviors need to be confronted and eradicated without question, but they shouldn’t be conflated."
The backlash was quick and, luckily, he listened — something he admits he should have done in the first place.
"I really wish I’d listened a lot more before I weighed in on this,” Damon told Kathie Lee Gifford on the Today show Tuesday morning when asked about the controversy. "Ultimately what it is for me is that I don’t want to further anybody’s pain. With anything that I do or say, so for that I’m really sorry."
The conversation turned to Time's Up, the movement and legal fund created to combat harassment and misconduct in all industries created by prominent Hollywood women.
"A lot of those women are my dear friends and I love them and respect them and support what they’re doing and want to be a part of that change and want to go along for the ride, but I should get in the back seat and close my mouth for a while," he added.
This kind of change is exactly what the movement is all about. We can't be expected to have all the answers right away, we can only ask that those who don't take the time to listen, and not, say, keep tweeting through it despite repeated criticism...
Anyways! All this is to say: Matt Damon, this is a good response. If you could pass it along to your hundreds of male peers for us, that would be great.
Advertisement
Refinery29 has reached out to Damon for comment.
Read These Stories Next:
Happy Songs That Will Instantly Put You In A Good Mood
Where Are They Now: 15 Of Your Favorite Celebs From 15 Years Ago
See The Kardashians & Jenners As Disney Princesses (You Know You Want To)
Advertisement

More from Pop Culture

R29 Original Series