Treat Yo Self With A Surprise Parks & Recreation Cast Reunion

Quarantine calls for extra generosity — generosity to charities, generosity to neighbors, and generosity to TV fanatics who have been asking for a Parks & Recreation reunion ever since it went off the air in 2015. NBC has announced a brand-new scripted episode of the series featuring all your favorite cast members to raise money for Feeding America. Shot virtually from their homes, Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe, Jim O'Heir, and Retta are reuniting for one more Pawnee story.
According to CNN, the 30-minute episode follows Leslie Knope (Poehler) as she attempts to stay in touch with all of her friends during social distancing.
"Like a lot of other people, we were looking for ways to help and felt that bringing these characters back for a night could raise some money," said executive producer Michael Schur in a statement, per CNN. "I sent a hopeful email to the cast and they all got back to me within 45 minutes. Our old Parks & Rec team has put together one more 30-minute slice of (quarantined) Pawnee life and we hope everyone enjoys it. And donates!"
Notably, this will mark Aziz Ansari's first return to scripted television following a public accusation of sexual harassment. He addressed the allegation in his 2019 Netflix comedy special Right Now.
Poehler announced news of the special in an Instagram video.
"Hi, it's Amy Poehler inviting you to a very special Parks & Rec, all shot from our homes," she says in the video. "We, along with our neighbors at State Farm, are coming together to raise money for Feeding America."
A Parks and Recreation Special will air on NBC on April 30 at 8:30 p.m EST.
