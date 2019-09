You Can Actually Visit The Vineyards Where Wine Country Was Filmed

Quintessa Winery is a sprawling a 280 acres, 160 acres of which are planted with Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Cabernet Franc, Petit Verdot, and Carménère. On those acres, organic practices are used to harvest the grapes, which helps promote a balanced ecosystem inside the estate. Underneath all that land, there are winding caves where the wine is aged inside French oak barrels. It's inside these very caves that the Wine Country gals get a bit turned around much to the displeasure of Poehler's character, Abby.Visitors can choose from three different experiences at Quintessa. The Salon Tasting is a seated private tasting of three wines that takes place inside the salon, and it costs $70 per person. The Group Estate Experience includes a guided walk to an overlook of the estate, a guided tour of the caves and gravity-flow winery, and an explanation of the winemaking process. The experience ends with a seated tasting of three wines and costs $85 per person.The Wine Country women opted for the final experience, known as the Quintessential Experience. This one takes place at a private pavilion on top of Dragon's Hill, which offers a breathtaking view of the estate. There, visitors will learn about Quintessa and taste Illumination Sauvignon Blanc, 2016 Quintessa, two library vintages, and a barrel sample. After that, a guided walk through the caves and gravity flow winery takes place. This experience costs $150 per person. Reservations for all of these three experiences can be made through the winery's website . Just try not to have a blowout fight inside that incredible pavilion like the Wine Country characters.1601 Silverado Trail S,Saint Helena, California 94574(707) 967-1601