You Can Actually Visit The Vineyards Where Wine Country Was Filmed

Wine Country hits Netflix today, which means many people are going to be spending their Friday nights watching Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer, Paula Pell, and Emily Spivey take a trip to Napa filled with '90s hits, fart jokes, and of course, lots and lots of wine. As is customary on trips to California's wine country, the friend group visits several vineyards for wine tastings, tours, and one unwelcome drunken karaoke session. And, it turns out, all of these scenes were filmed at actual vineyards that are open to visitors IRL.
In a March interview with Wine Spectator, Amy Poehler, who directed the new Netflix film in addition to starring in it, revealed that they shot scenes at Artesa Estate, Quintessa Winery, Baldacci Family Vineyards. The locations are all within a 30-minute drive of one another. That means, instead of just hanging out on the couch watching your imaginary best friends enjoy time at these vineyards, you can go to all three with you real-life besties. Ahead, you'll find all the information you need about each vineyard to make this movie-script trip a reality.
Artesa Estate Vineyards & Winery



This vineyard was first opened in 1991 by Spain's oldest winemaking family, Codorníu Raventós. Initially, the vineyard's focus was sparkling wine, but in 1998, it switched to still wines. Artesa, which means "handcrafted" in Catalan, is a leading producer of Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, and Cabernet Sauvignon.

In addition to delicious wines, visitors to Artesa Estate are treated to gorgeous views as the vineyard sits at the southern tip of the Napa Valley. The designs of the winery and tasting salon are also a treat for the eyes. The winery was designed by renowned Barcelona architect Domingo Triay in an avant-garde style that blends seamlessly into the landscape, while the tasting salon, designed by Signum Architecture, won the American Institute of Architect's 2018 Design Award.

Just like the Wine Country ladies, you can book a wine tasting at Artesa for between $45 and $75 per person, depending on the size of your group. While there, Amy Poehler herself recommends trying Artesa's Albariño, which features notes of lime and honey. Poehler told Wine Spectator, "The Albariño was playful, daring, and not afraid to cause a scene, and I was all in on that. Loved it. Highly recommend."

1345 Henry Road
Napa, California 94559
(707) 224-1668
Quintessa Winery



Quintessa Winery is a sprawling a 280 acres, 160 acres of which are planted with Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Cabernet Franc, Petit Verdot, and Carménère. On those acres, organic practices are used to harvest the grapes, which helps promote a balanced ecosystem inside the estate. Underneath all that land, there are winding caves where the wine is aged inside French oak barrels. It's inside these very caves that the Wine Country gals get a bit turned around much to the displeasure of Poehler's character, Abby.

Visitors can choose from three different experiences at Quintessa. The Salon Tasting is a seated private tasting of three wines that takes place inside the salon, and it costs $70 per person. The Group Estate Experience includes a guided walk to an overlook of the estate, a guided tour of the caves and gravity-flow winery, and an explanation of the winemaking process. The experience ends with a seated tasting of three wines and costs $85 per person.

The Wine Country women opted for the final experience, known as the Quintessential Experience. This one takes place at a private pavilion on top of Dragon's Hill, which offers a breathtaking view of the estate. There, visitors will learn about Quintessa and taste Illumination Sauvignon Blanc, 2016 Quintessa, two library vintages, and a barrel sample. After that, a guided walk through the caves and gravity flow winery takes place. This experience costs $150 per person. Reservations for all of these three experiences can be made through the winery's website. Just try not to have a blowout fight inside that incredible pavilion like the Wine Country characters.

1601 Silverado Trail S,
Saint Helena, California 94574
(707) 967-1601
Baldacci Family Vineyards



As its name suggests, these vineyards are family-owned. Thomas and Brenda Baldacci purchased the winery over 20 years ago and run it today with help from their four sons. Included among the Baldacci Family Vineyards are the Stella Knight in Calistoga, Brenda's Vineyard in Stags Leap, and Honey B in Carneros.

Like at Quintessa Winery, which is just a nine-minute drive away, Baldacci Family Vineyards offer three different visitor experiences. The first is the All Cabernet Tasting, which includes five Cabernet Sauvignons from four different appellations. This tasting costs $75 per person. The second experience is the Portfolio Tasting. This one includes five wines from all three of the vineyards and is $50 per person.

Finally, there's the Patio Tasting, which is available May 1 through October 20, and takes place outside where Amy Poehler and the other Wine Country stars filmed their scene at Baldacci Family Vineyards. With help from the hosts, visitors can choose from a selection of eight wines. Groups of up to 12 people are welcome to try this tasting while enjoying the view. For this experience, there's a $10 cover charge per person, which will get you a logo wine glass. Throughout the tasting, 3-ounce glasses of white wine are $12 and 3-ounce glasses of red wine are $15.

6236 Silverado Trail
Napa, CA 94558
Phone: (707) 944-9261
