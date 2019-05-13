You Can Actually Visit The Vineyards Where Wine Country Was Filmed

Wine Country has hit Netflix, which means many people are going to be spending their Friday nights watching Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer, Paula Pell, and Emily Spivey take a trip to the northern Californian wine producing region Napa Valley filled with '90s hits, fart jokes, and of course, lots and lots of wine. As is customary on trips to California's wine country, the friend group visits several vineyards for wine tastings, tours, and one unwelcome drunken karaoke session. And, it turns out, all of these scenes were filmed at actual vineyards that are open to visitors IRL.
In a March interview with Wine Spectator, Amy Poehler, who directed the new Netflix film in addition to starring in it, revealed that they shot scenes at Artesa Estate, Quintessa Winery, Baldacci Family Vineyards. The locations are all within a 30-minute drive of one another. That means, instead of just hanging out on the couch watching your imaginary best friends enjoy time at these vineyards, you can go to all three with you real-life besties. Ahead, you'll find all the information you need about each vineyard to make this movie-script trip a reality.