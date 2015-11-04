

Then, Brownstein made an incredible little speech, which you can hear in its entirety in the video below. Perhaps the most moving moment was when the singer told the couple that “In the way that we always root for ourselves, in the way that we root for love to always win out over despair, for hope to win out over fear, all of us here are rooting for you.”



And, of course, she ended the spontaneous nuptial production precisely how you'd expect: “With the power vested in me by the state of California, I now pronounce you married."



If you need a little warm fuzzy pick-me-up today, we highly recommend tuning into this impromptu ceremony.

