If you've watched the original Wet Hot American Summer, you know that Bradley Cooper's character, Ben, is the one who suggested the gang meet up a decade after their summer as camp counselors. With Netflix's upcoming sequel series, Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later, we'll finally learn just where all of our favorite goofs ended up in the '90s. But there was always one hiccup: Cooper himself didn't return for the upcoming series.
Well, Netflix has released its answer to how it will address Ben's absence from the new show. We knew Adam Scott was joining the Ten Years Later cast, but we didn't know what his role would be. And it turns out, Scott will be playing Ben.
If you read that sentence and thought, Wait a minute, Bradley Cooper and Adam Scott look nothing alike, you're right. Netflix knows that, too, which is why a new teaser for the sequel series shows Ben telling Susie (Amy Poehler) that he's had work done. (The writers also use the occasion to get in a dig at plastic surgery, with Susie joking that the work fixed Ben's "deviated septum.)
The decision to just replace Cooper with Scott is pretty silly — but in the Wet Hot American Summer world, what isn't? If nothing else, the surprise casting is a sweet reunion for Parks and Recreation fans.
Oh, and Ben is married to McKinley (Michael Ian Black), and they have a baby now. The new show — which is Netflix's second spinoff series based on the 2001 film — hits the streaming service this Friday, August 4.
