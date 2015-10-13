Quick: Who are some of the best on-stage musical duos throughout history? Sonny and Cher might come to mind, as would Beyoncé and Jay Z. Well, we've got a new powerhouse pair to add to the list: Amy Poehler and Jack Black. And no, we're not kidding.
As Vulture recently reported, Poehler and Black took to the stage at L.A.'s Festival Supreme on Saturday night to sing Bette Midler's "The Rose." Clad in a maxi dress, a fur vest, and aviators, with a cigarette in hand, Poehler led the way and crooned the soulful lyrics, with Black more than holding his own, singing backup. And the result is pretty much the most magical thing we've seen in a long time.
Watch the video below to see what we mean. Who's up for Poehler/Black 2016 tour? We'd pay good money for that...
