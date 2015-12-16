Tina Fey, Amy Poehler & Broad City Go To Court

Somehow, the Amy Poehler/Tina Fey reunion comedy Sisters has flown a little under the radar. (Not completely. We’ve definitely been paying attention.) We’re not sure why, unless some other major movie shares its release date?
But when Poehler and Fey team up with the Abbi and Ilana from Broad City, you can bet the whole comedy world will sit up and take notice. The meetup isn’t a total mystery; Poehler has directed and acted in an episode, and served as executive producer for the show’s entire run.
Although Poehler and Fey might only be the second and third most powerful guest stars on Broad City this year, this video is the awesome mashup of comedic talents that we didn’t know we were missing.
We should point out some inaccuracies. First, Abbi and Ilana aren’t sisters. Second, Poehler and Fey definitely aren’t playing nuns. Third… oh, who cares. Just watch the video. It’s awesome.
