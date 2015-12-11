When four queens get together, they are bound to make magic. And this picture feels like an early holiday present.
On the set of @broadcity season 3 with @abbijacobson, @ilazer and Amy! #yas pic.twitter.com/KYOAWDSshK— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 11, 2015
Hillary Clinton, Amy Poehler, Abbi Jacobson, and Ilana Glazer have redefined #squadgoals thanks to their meeting. Rumor has it that presidential candidate Clinton will be making an appearance in the new season of one of our favorite TV shows, Broad City. Poehler, who is an executive producer for the show, appears alongside the stars and the former Secretary of State, thus warming our hearts.
Clinton has been on a media roll lately; she stopped by Late Night With Seth Meyers on Thursday to talk Donald Trump and gun laws. “I think, for weeks, you and everybody else were just bringing folks to hysterical laughter, but now he has gone way over the line,” Clinton said of Trump. “And what he is saying now is not only shameful and wrong; it is dangerous."
Clinton decided to make Friday a more light-hearted affair. We can't wait to see what these four geniuses come up with, because everyone knows the union of politics and comedy is a recipe for success. Hillary said it best: #YAS.
