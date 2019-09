Adam Scott Just Lived Out Ben Wyatt's Biggest Food Dreams In Italy

We all know that feeling of overwhelming emptiness that takes over when you come to the end of a life-changing television show. One of the hardest things about a great show ending is realizing that the actors who portrayed the characters are real people with real lives outside of the fictional universe constructed. For example, when Parks and Recreation ended in 2015, millions of fans were left desperately trying to come to terms with the fact that Amy Poehler and Adam Scott were not actually involved in a passionate and wonderfully equal partnership, raising triplets, and helping each other with their respective political careers. Two years later, some of us are still grappling with that harsh reality. Fortunately, every now and then, former cast members give super-fans a little gift by sharing evidence that although they are no longer playing our fave characters, the characters are still very-much a part of them. Yesterday, Adam Scott, who portrayed Ben Wyatt on Parks and Recreation did just that.