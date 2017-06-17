Two years later, many of us are still mourning the end of Parks and Recreations. Admittedly, TV just doesn't feel the same without Leslie Knope's brand of feminist firepower on our screens. But cast member Rashida Jones posted a very special reunion selfie to her Instagram that should warm your heart.
The gang's all there. Well sort of. Amy Poehler, Aziz Ansari, Aubrey Plaza, and Jones herself are all accounted for. They all look beyond stoked to be hanging out together, despite Chris Pratt and Nick Offerman not being in attendance. When it comes to mini-reunions of this beloved show, we'll settle for what we can get. Especially, when it includes Poehler flashing that signature smile of hers.
Now the what we really want to know is, what were they doing together? Are they reuniting for some secret special project? Were they celebrating their own Treat Yo Self day? Were they huddled in a wood-paneled office, crafting policy for Pawnee, Indiana? If this is a party, can we join? We have so many questions.
Even though Parks and Rec is gone, its gifts to pop culture are still with us today. Because of that show, we have Galentine's Day, "Treat yo self!", and office walls filled with photos of our favorite female leaders. We're hoping that Leslie Knope inspired more women-identified folks to stand up in their workplace or run for office. Luckily, the entire show is still available on Neflix, so we can hold Parks and Rec-themed slumber parties with our besties for years to come.
In between marathons, we're going to lobby for a Donna Meagle-centered spin-off and cry silently about how Parks and Rec eerily predicted the 2016 election.
