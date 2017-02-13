We Need “Galentine’s Day” More Than Ever — Here’s Why

There is a myth that women don't help one another, but we do. The problem is that many of us find ourselves the only woman at the table — there is no other woman to have our back. This creates an unrealistic expectation of unconditional support. We can support one another without always having to be in sync. Together, we need to redefine the path to success, not by how men have historically defined it for us, but by the standards and benchmarks that we set for ourselves. But we cannot make this change as individuals. We need to stop seeing fellow women as competition and start seeing them as resources instead. Empowerment is not a zero sum gain. The more we lift one another up, and respect and fight for freedom of choice, the more we will all benefit. We need to encourage and empower women to take risks, to have the courage go after things we were told were beyond our reach; we need to respect one another's decisions, even if they differ from our own.

