This Year, There Are Already 11,000 Women Talking About Running For Office

Powerhouse Senator Kirsten Gillibrand remains equally effusive about the sudden surge of women interested in politics. “It’s a very intense time. There are so many issues that demand immediate action," she told Refinery29 recently, rattling off a list of crucial issues including the independent judiciary, the free press, reproductive rights, and refugees. According to Gillibrand, the name of the game for women in politics right now is grassroots activism. “Most of the resistance is from people standing up demanding action, demanding change, so I’m just part of something that’s larger than myself,” she told us. We must “amplify each other’s voices,” “keep fighting for what we believe in,” and “use our time and talents wisely,” she explained. “If someone’s a writer, they should write. If someone’s good at creating memes, create a meme. Create something that’s going to go viral."