THIS Is What Comes After The Women’s March

We believe that one of the best ways to get better policy and move the country forward is to elect Democratic women with diverse perspectives and life experiences to serve at all levels of our government. That's why we’re encouraging even more women to step up and make their voices heard through our "Run to Win" program. Don't think you need years of political experience or multiple degrees to run — you just need to be ready to bring your own voice and understanding to the table, gained from personal experience about what policies work and actually help women and families.And our response goes beyond pledging to run in the future. Women are also courageously leading the charge to defend us against the Trump administration’s unconstitutional executive orders, from the women attorneys general who’ve stood up to challenge the immigration order in Massachusetts and Minnesota; to the women lawyers who’ve turned out at airports across the country; to Sally Yates, the 27-year Justice Department veteran and former acting attorney general of the United States who ordered her staff not to defend Trump’s executive order on immigration and was summarily fired as a result.