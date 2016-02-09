Screw Valentine's Day. Even if you have a honey, there's no reason to wait around for someone else to deliver the perfect gift — because they usually don't (no offense, we know you try). And even if your special someone is an awesome gift-giver, who says you can't treat yourself to something extra, too?
We say it's time to take matters into our own hands — be independent, you know? (Cue the Destiny's Child.) We're buying our own goodies, and loving ourselves. In the spirit of celebrating you (because that's the relationship that matters the most, right?), you'll find 30 spectacular gift ideas ahead that you've seriously earned. Whether you treat yourself with something little or large, you deserve it. You're the one.