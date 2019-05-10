Recreate Wine Country With Your Besties At These Napa Airbnbs

Amy Poehler's much-anticipated directorial debut Wine Country hits Netflix today. The film follows six long-time friends played by Amy Poehler, Rachel Dratch, Maya Rudolph, Paula Pell, Ana Gasteyer, and Emily Spivey as they take a trip to Napa for a 50th birthday celebration. With this premise and the fact the group is played by real-life best friends, it's no wonder the story, which is all about the complexities of female friendship, is so relatable.
Just like Abby, Rebecca, Naomi, Jenny, Catherine, and Val, together with our BFFs, we too enjoy self-DJed dance parties in our pajamas, have wine-fueled conversations about the beauty of friendship, and even give one another harsh reality checks when necessary. The one thing the Wine Country gals' friendship has that ours don't is a gorgeous Napa home to stay in during an epic besties getaway. Luckily, that can be remedied with Airbnb.
Ahead, we've compiled 10 Airbnb rentals located in California's wine country that are the perfect getaways for inner circles of all sizes. Be the Abby of your group and book one now.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.