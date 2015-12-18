Amy Poehler simply does not give a fuck about Star Wars. Not one. She never did. And she is sick and tired of having to talk about the new film, which happens to be released the same day as her and Tina Fey’s new comedy, Sisters.
The cast of Sisters were guests on Late Night with Seth Meyers Thursday night, and Meyers, like many other late-night hosts, had a Star Wars-themed activity planned. He handed his guests — Poehler, Tina Fey, Maya Rudolph, Ike Barinholtz, Rachel Dratch, and Paula Pell — Star Wars: The Force Awakens toy figurines and instructed them to use the toys to convince viewers to go to the Sisters premiere instead of the new Star Wars movie.
Meyers started with Barinholtz, who was holding Kylo Ren, played by Adam Driver. Barinholtz proceeded to do a spot-on impression of the Girls star. When it was Poehler’s turn, she held up her figurine, admitted she had no idea who he was, and then announced how little of a shit she gave about one of the most talked-about movies right now.
“I don’t care about Star Wars!” yelled Poehler. “And I never fucking did. I am tired of pretending. I don’t care about it.”
She held up the toy in her hand: “This guy’s face is covered up because he is so embarrassed that he has got to go see Star Wars!” Sorry, George Lucas. It's not all super-fans out there.
After the rant, the whole cast couldn’t stop laughing — once again proving that the Saturday Night Live alumni are the funniest people on the planet. Not even just our planet, but also the planets of a galaxy far, far away.
