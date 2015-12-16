How do you follow up an incredible "Hello" performance starring Adele and a bunch of classroom instruments? You bring out the entire Star Wars crew.
The Force was strong with Jimmy Fallon and The Roots last night. In honor of the release of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, the Tonight Show team recruited the film's cast for a creative medley of John Williams' iconic theme music. Have you really lived until you've seen Questlove in a Stormtrooper get-up or heard Adam Driver's baritone tackle the "Imperial March"? No. No you have not.
Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Gwendoline Christie, Lupita Nyong'o, Carrie Fisher, and Harrison Ford also contribute vocals. Star Wars fans should basically prepare to lose their minds as they watch the full video below. Needless to say, excited for this film we are.
