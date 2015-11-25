You guys, we've just died and gone to Adele heaven. Care to join?
Fans of The Tonight Show will be familiar with host Jimmy Fallon's habit of bringing in musical stars (Mariah Carey, Idina Menzel, etc.) to perform their hit songs with The Roots backing them up on classroom instruments. It's always a crowd-pleaser, it's super-creative, and it's a brilliant way to let a talented singer show off his or her powerful pipes.
You know who has powerhouse pipes? Adele.
The British singer, who performed "Water Under the Bridge" on Monday's show, stars in a new video just released by Fallon. The host got her to sing her hit "Hello" while he and The Roots chime in on kiddie xylophones, baby bongos, and musical bananas.
Watch in awe as Adele nails every lyric, and keep an eye out for a toy flip phone. Whoever bought that deserves a raise.
