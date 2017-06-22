Wet Hot American Summer is back again — but one of Camp Firewood's most notable counselors will be absent from the Netflix sequel.
Bradley Cooper won't be in Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later, Entertainment Weekly reported on Thursday. Luckily, almost all of the other stars from the 2001 film, and the 2015 Netflix series prequel Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp will be back. According to Netflix, Amy Poehler, Paul Rudd, Michael Ian Black, Michael Showalter, Jeneane Garofolo, Marguerite Moreau, Ken Marino, David Hyde Pierce, Zak Orth, Chris Meloni, A.D. Miles, Molly Shannon, Joe Lo Truglio, Marisa Ryan, Elizabeth Banks, H. Jon Benjamin, Nina Hellman, and, of course, David Wain, are all set to appear in the new series.
Plus, the actors who were new to the Wet Hot franchise for the 2015 series will be back, too —Beth Dover, Chris Pine, Eric Nenninger, Jason Schwartzman, John Early, Josh Charles, Kristen Wiig, Lake Bell, Rich Sommer, and Sarah Burns are all set to appear in Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later. There will also be some new faces in the mix: Adam Scott, Dax Shepard, Alyssa Milano, and several other new faces will join the sequel.
It's a bit ironic that Bradley Cooper is the cast member who will be missing, though. As EW points out, in the original film, his character is the one who says to the group, "Hey, let's all promise that in 10 years from today, we'll meet again, and we'll see what kind of people we blossomed into." So, basically, his character inspired the sequel, and he won't be there for it.
Check out the trailer for the new series, which hits Netflix in August, below.
