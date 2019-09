This is the kind of representation supporters of the Oscars have been looking forward to. It’s likely that this diversity is due to the massive changes the Academy instituted in their membership following April Reign's #OscarsSoWhite controversy. These awards feel like a personal snub to Donald Trump who has positioned himself in opposition of those carrying the Muslim, immigrant, or woman identity. I hope he's shook. Here’s to keeping this momentum going for the rest of the night, and the rest of forever.