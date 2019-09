Is Trump's Debate Boycott Secretly Genius?

The next GOP debate is on Thursday night, but Donald Trump is already making headlines. On Tuesday night, the Trump campaign announced that the businessman would not be attending the Fox News debate due to an ongoing feud with moderator Megyn Kelly.At a GOP debate in August, Kelly questioned the way Trump spoke to and about women. In response, Trump lashed out on social media, calling the news host a “bimbo” and insinuating that her menstrual cycle was to blame for their confrontation. Trump recently accused Kelly of being biased against him. When the network refused to replace her, Trump cancelled his appearance. Instead, he'll be holding a rally only a few miles away.“Let’s see how much money Fox is going to make on the debate without me,” Trump said at a press conference on Tuesday, according to The New York Times This is what his decision boils down to — money and publicity. Trump has been outrageous at previous debates, exhibiting behavior that earns him no critical praise but does its job at keeping his name in the news. From his feud with Kelly to picking fights with his opponents , Trump has seemed to approach his candidacy from the position of “no publicity is bad publicity.” After six Republican debates, the only question is, what else can Trump do to shock us? The answer, clearly, is “not show up.”The public has watched six debates of him shrugging, gesturing, and blatantly insulting his opponents. On Thursday, he may be more likely to get the audience he wants by doing his own thing. It’s a strategy that worked for Rand Paul only last week. After being relegated to the "undercard" debate, Paul boycotted the early round of debates on January 14, and instead went on an intense social media campaign that got more viewers than the actual debate. As a result, Paul saw his poll numbers rise and Thursday night he’ll be back on the main debate stage.