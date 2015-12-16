John Kasich, Dad, Scolded His Opponents For Insulting Each Other

Is Gov. John Kasich of Ohio running for Commander in Chief, or Chief Dad? He really loves mentioning his children on the campaign trail. In his opening statement, he shared a story about asking his daughter’s opinion on politics. Her response was, “it’s so loud, I don’t like it.”
We can’t fault Ms. Kasich's opinion, because her father’s colleagues pretty much prove her right. A little more than halfway through Tuesday night’s debate, Donald Trump and Jeb Bush, the former Florida governor, got into an argument that was better suited for the playground than the presidential debate. After Bush said that he didn’t know whether Trump got his information from “Saturday morning [TV] or Sunday morning,” Trump riposted with an accusation that Bush was easily led by the media.
“It’s very sad that CNN leads Governor Bush down a road by starting all the questions with ‘Mr. Trump this, Mr. Trump that,” Trump bemoaned. “You’re a tough guy, Jeb.”
Bush replied, “You’re not going to be able to insult your way to the presidency.”
At the height of the argument, Kasich jumped in to break it up. He told both opponents, as he tells his daughters, that all the arguing is unhelpful and doesn’t solve problems. Unlike Wolf Blitzer’s best efforts, Kasich’s admonishments, surprisingly, seemed to work— both candidates calmed down and the debate continued. Kasich, Trump Whisperer?
