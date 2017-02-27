13 Oscar Records That Were Broken Last Night

We still haven’t recovered from last night’s Academy Awards ceremony. Not only is the news on TV fake, but it’s looking like the Best Picture announcements are, too! Where’s a person to turn for the truth these days?
Last night’s Best Picture snafu was only one of many ground-breaking moments from the 2017 Oscars. Denzel Washington performed a marriage ceremony. Jimmy Kimmel recreated the opener to The Lion King with Sunny Pawar, aka the most adorable child of all time. Dev Patel and Lin Manuel Miranda brought their mothers as their dates to the ceremony, and the entire world sighed collectively.
But it wasn’t just fun and games. The ceremony was bursting with record-shattering moments that will certainly hold significance in careers and ceremonies to come. Those weren’t just awards doled out last night — many of them were monuments to changing times.