Sunny Pawar Was Extra Squeezable At The Oscars

Tonight, thousands are tuning into the 89th Academy Awards to see which stars are taking home the biggest prize in Hollywood. While that's all good and grand, the real reason you should tune into the Oscars is to witness the adorable human that is Sunny Pawar.
Sunny is the young star of Lion, the Oscar-nominated film which also stars Dev Patel, Nicole Kidman, and Rooney Mara. Even though Dev plays the grown-up version of the Saroo, Sunny steals the show for the 45 minutes or so he is in the movie. And now he's easily stealing another red carpet. (If you remember, he also provided us with one of the best moments of the Golden Globes.)
While speaking with Ryan Seacrest, Sunny expressed his great enjoyment at attending another award show. Through a translator, he told the E! host that he is "excited" to be there and that he felt it was a "great honor." Ugh, could he be more adorable?!
Actually yes, because then he did this bow-tie pose, and we all kind of died.
In honor of his lovable charm, we dreamed up a few Oscars we'd like to hand out to the young and talented actor.
Best Dressed.
Best Bowtie.
Best Smile.
Best Red Carpet Presence.
Best Hair.
And, of course, the internet agrees.
Prepare to lose it cause LION's Sunny Pawar is here #Oscars pic.twitter.com/z382D7lq9T— Rebecca Keegan (@ThatRebecca) February 26, 2017
My hero! The WAY this young spirit moved me!!? #SunnyPawar pic.twitter.com/XqgGmNP25T— Condola Rashad (@phloella) February 26, 2017
If you missed him — here are a few GIFs to tide you over.
