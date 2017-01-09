Dev Patel’s Mini-Me Just Won The Golden Globes

There are few things better than seeing the fresh, new talent at the Golden Globes. This year, in addition to the Stranger Things crew, we got to see Lion stand-out star, Sunny Pawar. Pawar appeared on stage with Dev Patel to present their film, which is nominated for four awards including Best Motion Picture, Drama. They both play Saroo Brierley in the film at different stages in his life. But we're not here to talk about their impressive acting skills. We're here to talk about how frickin' adorable Pawar looked all tuxed up alongside Patel. Prepare yourself for this heartwarming moment.
The matching bowties! The friendship! The adorableness!
You win, Pawar. You win.
