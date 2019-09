This story was originally published on December 8.Donald Trump may be getting a new job, but he's keeping his old one as Celebrity Apprentice's executive producer, BuzzFeed reports. After two years off the air, the show is coming back as The New Celebrity Apprentice next year.Several former contestants accused Trump of sexist behavior while he hosted the show. Anonymous sources said he fired Khloé Kardashian because of how she looked. While she didn't confirm this, she did say he was not fun to work with . Former competitor Robert Hatch said Trump had criticized actress Marlee Matlin's appearance, and Gene Folkes claimed he asked female contestants to wear revealing clothing.Trump won't be the host anymore, though. Arnold Schwarzenegger will assume that position, along with that of co-executive producer.If you want to see the Governator in action, The New Celebrity Apprentice premieres on January 2, 2017 on NBC.