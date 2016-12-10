Update: Donald Trump has issued a tweet decrying reports that he will work on The New Celebrity Apprentice while in office as president.
"I have NOTHING to do with The Apprentice except for fact that I conceived it with Mark B & have a big stake in it. Will devote ZERO TIME!” Trump tweeted. “Reports by @CNN that I will be working on The Apprentice during my Presidency, even part time, are ridiculous & untrue – FAKE NEWS!"
I have NOTHING to do with The Apprentice except for fact that I conceived it with Mark B & have a big stake in it. Will devote ZERO TIME!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2016
Reports by @CNN that I will be working on The Apprentice during my Presidency, even part time, are ridiculous & untrue - FAKE NEWS!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2016
Despite these tweets, Hope Hicks, spokesperson for Trump, did confirm he has maintained a financial interest in the show to Variety.
“Mr. Trump has a big stake in the show and conceived of it with Mark Burnett,” Hicks said.
Trump will address his plans to separate from his businesses while in office in a news conference on December 15 in New York.
This story was originally published on December 8.
Donald Trump may be getting a new job, but he's keeping his old one as Celebrity Apprentice's executive producer, BuzzFeed reports. After two years off the air, the show is coming back as The New Celebrity Apprentice next year.
Several former contestants accused Trump of sexist behavior while he hosted the show. Anonymous sources said he fired Khloé Kardashian because of how she looked. While she didn't confirm this, she did say he was not fun to work with. Former competitor Robert Hatch said Trump had criticized actress Marlee Matlin's appearance, and Gene Folkes claimed he asked female contestants to wear revealing clothing.
Trump won't be the host anymore, though. Arnold Schwarzenegger will assume that position, along with that of co-executive producer.
If you want to see the Governator in action, The New Celebrity Apprentice premieres on January 2, 2017 on NBC.
Advertisement