These days, presidential candidate and entrepreneur Donald Trump frequently exhibits shocking behavior during interviews, Twitter posts, and debates. But, as many people know, shocking and inappropriate comments are nothing new coming from Trump. Throughout this entire presidential election, more and more people have come out to speak about Trump's behavior as a boss and businessman.
Now, some of the most damning quotes and interviews yet have been released by AP as part of a report digging claims of Trump acting extremely sexist, misogynistic, and disrespectful comments on and actions towards his female contestants and employees on his television series, The Apprentice. After reading the report, it's clear that many people that worked with him think that he should have been the one fired, since the show's premiere in January of 2008.
AP spoke to 20 of the show's former cast and crew, who detailed "concurring amounts of inappropriate conduct on set." Gene Folkes was one such former contestant. He described specifically offensive requests like Trump calling for "female contestants to wear shorter dresses that also showed more cleavage." Another unnamed crew member recalled: "We were in the boardroom one time figuring out who to blame for the task, and he just stopped in the middle and pointed to someone and said, 'You'd f... her, wouldn't you? I'd f... her. C'mon, wouldn't you?'"
Trump apparently said all this in front of the woman who would then shrink in her seat over the unwanted and undeserved sexualized attention. The report also says that he also once referenced one of the contestant's by making gestures around his chest, to indicate large breasts, as opposed to calling her by her name. He also often compared the women to his daughter, Ivanka, when making remarks about their physical appearance.
No person in power should have to talk to a co-worker, male, female or otherwise, in such ways. It's not only moral and common courtesy, but it's verbal assault. Though, there are two sides to every situation, especially situations with Trump. Many of his former employees vouched for him saying that they had "positive, professional experiences" and never heard him say any such remarks.
AP also reached out to the candidate's spokeswoman, Hope Hick, who denied all claims with this response: "These outlandish, unsubstantiated, and totally false claims fabricated by publicity hungry, opportunistic, disgruntled former employees, have no merit whatsoever. The Apprentice was one of the most successful prime-time television shows of all time and employed hundreds of people over many years, many of whom support Mr. Trump's candidacy."
Now, some of the most damning quotes and interviews yet have been released by AP as part of a report digging claims of Trump acting extremely sexist, misogynistic, and disrespectful comments on and actions towards his female contestants and employees on his television series, The Apprentice. After reading the report, it's clear that many people that worked with him think that he should have been the one fired, since the show's premiere in January of 2008.
AP spoke to 20 of the show's former cast and crew, who detailed "concurring amounts of inappropriate conduct on set." Gene Folkes was one such former contestant. He described specifically offensive requests like Trump calling for "female contestants to wear shorter dresses that also showed more cleavage." Another unnamed crew member recalled: "We were in the boardroom one time figuring out who to blame for the task, and he just stopped in the middle and pointed to someone and said, 'You'd f... her, wouldn't you? I'd f... her. C'mon, wouldn't you?'"
Trump apparently said all this in front of the woman who would then shrink in her seat over the unwanted and undeserved sexualized attention. The report also says that he also once referenced one of the contestant's by making gestures around his chest, to indicate large breasts, as opposed to calling her by her name. He also often compared the women to his daughter, Ivanka, when making remarks about their physical appearance.
No person in power should have to talk to a co-worker, male, female or otherwise, in such ways. It's not only moral and common courtesy, but it's verbal assault. Though, there are two sides to every situation, especially situations with Trump. Many of his former employees vouched for him saying that they had "positive, professional experiences" and never heard him say any such remarks.
AP also reached out to the candidate's spokeswoman, Hope Hick, who denied all claims with this response: "These outlandish, unsubstantiated, and totally false claims fabricated by publicity hungry, opportunistic, disgruntled former employees, have no merit whatsoever. The Apprentice was one of the most successful prime-time television shows of all time and employed hundreds of people over many years, many of whom support Mr. Trump's candidacy."
Advertisement