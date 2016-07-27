Now that Donald Trump is the Republican presidential candidate, it's easy to forget he was once best known as the star of The Apprentice. But Khloé Kardashian remembers — because she was on Celebrity Apprentice in 2009. And according to her, reality TV Trump is just as unpleasant as politician Trump.
"I was stressing myself out and then dealing with him and being fired," he told Chelsea Handler on her show Chelsea. Like many Americans right now, she was thinking, "F*** you, I don't want to do this!"
Nene Leakes, who was also on the show, said Trump was "very nice" and "true to who he was" but that she nevertheless declined an opportunity to promote his campaign. Clay Aiken had mixed feelings too, saying he "can be very nice" but is also "a narcissist."
Needless to say, Kardashian concluded, "I don't think he would make a good president." It doesn't really take Khloé Kardashian's wisdom to know that.
