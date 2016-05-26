If you're having trouble recovering from a bad breakup, Khloé Kardashian hears you.
In a video posted to her website on Wednesday, Kardashian answered a viewer's question. "What advice would you give someone when they can't move on from their ex, and what advice would you give to get over it?"
Here's her advice: "I don't believe there is a timeline for grieving or healing or getting over someone or something. I think that we all heal in our own time, some of us faster than others, and I think some loves are really just harder to get over than others."
But if you want to accelerate the healing process, she says, "the busier you are, the less you're going to think about something, so I would try to consume your thoughts with productive things. Try to just find a hobby and keep yourself busy in a really positive way. Or surround yourself with friends and family that you love and who do really occupy your mind."
Khloé likes to talk about all the advice she's learned from her sisters, but she also appears to be full of wisdom herself. She may be one of the middle Kardashian sisters, but she just proved she can also give out some great big-sisterly advice.
