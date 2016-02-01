The Relationship Advice Khloé's Learned From Her Sisters

The Kardashian sisters (and their mom) have all had their relationship troubles and triumphs. As Khloé Kardashain explained on her app, according to People, the women share what they've learned with each other, swapping advice and learning from one another's mistakes.
Khloé recently explained that she's learned to stay strong in relationships from her sister Kourtney. "Kourtney is not someone who bends. She stands her ground and has this amazing strength in her decisions," Khloé wrote.
And what has she learned from Kim? "Kimberly has ALWAYS done what makes her happy. She just does her own thing and has confidence in the choices she makes," Khloé shared.
She went on to write about her little sister Kendall's wisdom in keeping the details of her relationships to herself, and Kylie's prerogative to make her relationships what she wants them to be, regardless of what other people might say.
It seems like with their pooled knowledge, the Kardashian and Jenner girls should be able to help each other out of any tricky relationship issue that could possibly arise.
