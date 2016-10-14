It seems Khloé Kardashian may be the latest in a growing list of women who have been on the receiving end of Donald Trump's misogynist comments. According to anonymous sources with ties to Celebrity Apprentice, Kardashian was allegedly kicked off the reality show because Trump didn't find her attractive.
“He said: ‘Why don’t we fire Khloé? She is a fat piglet,'" an editor on the show reportedly told The Huffington Post. "'Why did we get the ugly Kardashian?’" When Trump fired the reality star on camera, he claimed she was being booted because she had left to attend classes after a DUI offense.
While Refinery29 has not independently confirmed these allegations, they are in line with other sexist and degrading comments Trump has made about women's bodies. In one of the most infamous examples, Trump said of actress Rosie O'Donnell in a 2006 interview, "I mean, I'd look her right in that fat, ugly face of hers, I'd say, 'Rosie, you're fired.' We're all a little chubby, but Rosie's just worse than most of us."
Claims about Trump's treatment of Khloé aren't the first to surface about his behavior on the reality franchise. Robert Hatch, who also competed on the show, claimed in a recent People interview that Trump continuously hit on actress Marlee Matlin during her time on Celebrity Apprentice. Sources also told The Daily Beast that Trump called the deaf actress "retarded."
The Trump campaign has not responded to Refinery29's request for comment on these allegations.
