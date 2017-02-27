The Oscars Left Alexis Arquette Out Of The In Memoriam Segment & People Are Livid

The Boyhood star explained that Alexis had “a great career as a male, and came out as a trans woman and lived her life in her truth... Her career was cut short, not by her passing, but by her decision to live her truth and her life as a transgender woman. Despite the fact that there are few parts for trans actors, she refused to play roles that were demeaning or stereotypical. She was a vanguard in the fight for understanding and acceptance for all trans people.”