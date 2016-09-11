Alexis Arquette, Actress & Trans Activist, Is Dead At 47

Transgender actress Alexis Arquette died Sunday morning at age 47, surrounded by family, Variety confirms. Her brother, Richmond Arquette, revealed her passing in a Facebook post. She was 47. Alexis was one in a family of actors which included Patricia Arquette, David Arquette, and Rosanna Arquette.
Alexis was born Robert Arquette and was known for her role as a Boy George impersonator in The Wedding Singer, as well as roles in Last Exit to Brooklyn, Pulp Fiction, and Bride of Chucky. She was comfortable enough in her own skin to play male and female roles. She documented her transition in the 2007 documentary Alexis Arquette: She's My Brother.
Advertisement
“Our brother Robert, who became our brother Alexis, who became our sister Alexis, who became our brother Alexis, passed this morning September 11, at 12:32 a.m.,” Richmond wrote. “He was surrounded by all of his brothers and sisters, one of his nieces, and several other loved ones. We were playing music for him and he passed during David Bowie’s 'Starman.' As per his wishes, we cheered at the moment that he transitioned to another dimension.”
Patricia shared the following tweet early Sunday morning:
Breaking through the veil singing StarMan https://t.co/A3way5S3Lb— Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) September 11, 2016
"I am feeling immense gratitude to have been afforded the luxury of sharing life with him/her, for learning from Alexis, for being given the gift of being able to love him/her and to be loved by him/her. He was a force," Richmond also wrote, eulogizing Alexis.
"He died as he lived, on his own terms. I am immensely grateful that it was fast and painless," Richmond continued. "It was an incredibly moving experience and I am humbled and grateful to have been able to have been with him as he began his journey onward. Thank you, Alexis, I love you and will love you always."
A cause of death is not known at this time. Refinery29 have reached out to Arquette's representatives.
Advertisement