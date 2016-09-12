James Corden Beat Beyoncé For Probably The First & Last Time

Beyoncé fans, we're sorry. James Corden fans, congratulations. Everyone else, let us explain.
There's this thing called the Creative Arts Emmys, which honor the technical achievements and stand-outs for television, ranging from sound mixing to makeup to guest-acting to casting. On Saturday and Sunday September 10 and 11, the 67th Creative Arts Emmys award show took place, and among the many television series nominated was Beyoncé's Lemonade.
The mini-movie-music-video hybrid that premiered back in April on HBO was nominated for a total of four Emmys including Outstanding Variety Special and Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special, with Beyoncé listed as a director.
But, alas, Corden won in the end, taking home the award for Outstanding Variety Special for his "Carpool Karaoke" series (which Beyoncé has not yet graced with her presence). While there's no doubt that Corden's "Carpool Karaoke" is an entertaining bit on late-night television, we're sure the hundreds of people that helped make Lemonade an epic triumph are displeased with the outcome.
In addition to beating out Queen Bey, Corden also beat two other powerful women's variety specials: Adele's Adele in New York City and Amy Schumer's Amy Schumer: Live at the Apollo.
All we have to say is that next season of "Carpool Karaoke" better be the best one yet, if it bested two of the most iconic performers (Adele and Beyoncé) of our generation.
