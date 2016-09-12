Fans have been hypnotized by Teyana Taylor's dance in "Fade" since the Kanye video premiered at the VMAs. Some enthusiasts, like former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal, have even been practicing Taylor's impressive moves.
Today O'Neal posted a video clip featuring his reenactment of the "Fade" video on Instagram. Anyone familiar with the "Shaq Cat" meme knows the basketball player can move. But this video shows off more than a sense of rhythm: O'Neal obviously pays attention to details.
O'Neal captioned the video, "Feeling faded #remixchallenge can anyone beat this." It's unlikely anyone will outshine the skill showcased in the original. But we can hope this sparks a trend of celebs attempting to dance like Taylor.
Advertisement