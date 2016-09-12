There's a nice ring to "open wide." the new single from denitia and sene, a Brooklyn duo made up of Denitia Odigie and White Girl actor Brian "Sene" Marc. The pair released "olive." for us to shimmy through the summer to and are back with their unique blend of experimental pop and lithe R&B. "open wide." starts with a throbbing, steady pulse and is the first offering from their upcoming album Love and Noir (due later this year).
Individually, Denitia and Sene have been busy since their last full album together. Denitia's dizzying rework of "Hot Water" was perfect in steamy summer heat; Sene released "The Extraordinary Pleasure of Being Someone Else" under the name brian marc. Sene has been busy as an actor too — in addition to White Girl, he starred alongside Emma Roberts in Nerve.
Something about "open wide." feels weighty and labored, about a struggle for clarity. Its lyrics have a pleasant sting: "They don't move me like you," Denitia sings, her voice floating above the beat's crashing currents. This single will be a fixture in our autumn playlists.
"open wide." was written and produced by Sene, and mixed by Nolan Thies. Listen to it via Soundcloud below, and find it on iTunes here.
Individually, Denitia and Sene have been busy since their last full album together. Denitia's dizzying rework of "Hot Water" was perfect in steamy summer heat; Sene released "The Extraordinary Pleasure of Being Someone Else" under the name brian marc. Sene has been busy as an actor too — in addition to White Girl, he starred alongside Emma Roberts in Nerve.
Something about "open wide." feels weighty and labored, about a struggle for clarity. Its lyrics have a pleasant sting: "They don't move me like you," Denitia sings, her voice floating above the beat's crashing currents. This single will be a fixture in our autumn playlists.
"open wide." was written and produced by Sene, and mixed by Nolan Thies. Listen to it via Soundcloud below, and find it on iTunes here.
Advertisement