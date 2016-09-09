Take this for example: Leah is an unpaid intern who can beg her parents to help bail her out of her financial woes; Blue pays his way by dealing drugs to junkies. But even at dealing, Leah has the upper hand: Her glitzy magazine internship gives her access to similarly hedonistic hipsters (the kind who buy cheap, tacky clothes to wear ironically, you know the sort). It's at that downtown party that Blue reaps the fringe benefits of being caught up in Leah's world. Soon enough, those benefits lose their charm. He's caught dealing and there's nothing her privilege can do to save him from a system that works against boys like him.



After that party sequence — and while Blue is in jail — the camera mostly returns to the perspective of the film's leading lady. She works to get money to pay his lawyer and survives her own myriad traumas along the way. She sells more blow to pay the lawyer who has taken on Blue's case, slinking into clubs, dime bags in hand.

