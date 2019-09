The best scene in White Girl takes place at a really rad party — the kind of cool-kid underground rager that seems to crop up a lot in movies and less obviously in real life. The film's protagonist, Leah ( Morgan Saylor ) drags her boyfriend, Blue (Brian "Sene" Marc) through the sweaty crowd. As a Puerto Rican drug dealer from Ridgewood, Queens who never ventures into Manhattan, he's out of his element as both Leah's beau and among the mostly white, upwardly mobile revelers.“Come on, it’ll be fun,” Leah says seductively before they head downtown.She's extending an invite to a world Blue can't really join, but she's also so ignorant of her own access that she doesn't realize it.The word “privilege” has come up a lot during discussions about White Girl — and for good reason. There's Leah's obvious white privilege, which is perhaps best illustrated by her shock when Blue doesn't get due process when being arraigned for selling drugs later in the film. It also crops up in the way she moves to Queens and immediately thinks of the 'hood as "hers" — a gentrifying playground ripe with the cheap rentals.There's another kind of privilege that comes into play, too, and it's of the patriarchal ilk: Leah might be a middle-class white girl, but that doesn't keep the men who enter her life from taking advantage of her wildness.But White Girl isn't just a movie about one young caucasian woman's privilege. It's a film about identities, disparities, and how these divisions are intertwined. From a certain angle, Leah's privilege serves to highlight Blue's lack thereof.