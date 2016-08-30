What was your relationship like with Elizabeth?

"We started having lunch in Midtown [Manhattan]over the summer, that was our introduction. We’d sit across these big tables and talk little bits about the script.



"We would hang out and she’d tell me a story about being young, and then I’d come home and re-read the script and write down 20 more thoughts I had. I talked to her about Leah's sexuality and about her drug use that perhaps I don’t know as much about.”



How do you think Leah feels at the end of the movie in the last scene when she’s sitting in class?

“The film is purposely paced in a way that she doesn’t have time to think — she keeps doing these drugs, she keeps reaching for more. She keeps sucking a dick or going out and dancing, whatever. She finally is stopped and is broken, and has to think for a second. It’s understanding her privilege, it’s understanding that she gets to go back to this life, she gets to go back to school.”



I want to make sure that it's not overlooked that White Girl has a love story between Leah and Blue, the drug dealer that lives in her neighborhood. Can you talk to me about that, how intimate it is?

"I think it catches her off guard because she’s like trying to do new things, she’s trying to take all of these weird and exciting opportunities. She can feel like herself and she can feel beautiful and smart around him in a way that she can’t with most other men. He’s kind and I think she is too, really, and perhaps that’s why they get along."



