How did you originally get attached to this project?

"When I read this script, I instantly fell in love with Vee, and fell in love with the world that she lives in. [The directors and I were] all on the same page with the vision of the movie. They showed this look book and little video of what they wanted the movie to look like, and I remember thinking it was going to be an amazing movie and also just a really fun movie to make.



"I think people forget watching movies in the theater that it takes months and months and months to make a movie. This was one of those shoots that we didn’t want to end. It was so fun getting to kind of run wild around New York City with such an amazing group of people."



So what was it like to run around New York for a few weeks?

"I was born in New York, but I was raised in L.A. and my family lives in New York. I hadn’t spent months at a time here in years, so I got an apartment and kind of just moved my life here for two and a half months. I got to see a different side of the city, because we were shooting from like, 5 p.m. till 6 a.m. everyday, and it added to the energy of the movie for sure.



"Shooting on Park Avenue at 4 a.m. on the back of a motorcycle is definitely a once in a lifetime experience. New York just has that magic that you see in movies and on TV shows."