It's Time To Stand Up, But Take Your Custom MAGA Hat Off

From as far back as 1980, when Ronald Reagan first coined the phrase during his own race, the idea that America needs to be "made great" has long resonated with voters who believe it's been broken. And it's a message that, most certainly, hasn't been lost on the man it helped become President. As he does with most of his ideas (and, in this case, one that wasn't technically his to begin with, despite what he'll probably tell you), Donald Trump filed to patent the phrase in 2012. In 2015, when he announced his plans to run for office in a lengthy, 45-minute speech that simultaneously declared the American Dream to be dead, he made it his own. "So, ladies and gentlemen, I am officially running for President of the United States, and we are going to make our country great again," he shouted. And the rest is quite literally history.