It's Time To Stand Up, But Take Your Custom MAGA Hat Off

So, after everything that's been done (and sadly, undone) by this administration thus far, it's worth asking: What’s next? As exhibited by the aforementioned attempts, we still can't be sure. But, one thing is certain: The answer isn't found on a T-shirt or a hat, and it can't be compounded into a slogan. The reputation of a country, and more importantly, the lives of the people who inhabit it, are at stake, and the play on words has backfired, turning the act of those who sport it into a play of oneself. Lest we forget that when menswear is concerned, good deeds go undone when we try to profit from a sector of the industry that has been steadily reinventing itself for decades, especially when real life has become, in a way, too real.